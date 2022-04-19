Stellantis Suspends Production in Russia
(PLX AI) – Stellantis says given the rapid daily increase in cross sanctions and logistical difficulties, it has suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga to ensure full compliance with all cross sanctions and to protect its employees.
