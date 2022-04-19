(PLX AI) – Bulten completes divestment of Russian operation.To divest its Russian operation to the Russian company CAR SEATSBulten's joint venture, RUS Fasteners B.V., will redeem all the shares owned by GAZ and then intends to liquidate the …

Bulten Takes SEK 85 Million Q1 Loss to Get Out of Russia

