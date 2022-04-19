Bulten Takes SEK 85 Million Q1 Loss to Get Out of Russia
(PLX AI) – Bulten completes divestment of Russian operation.To divest its Russian operation to the Russian company CAR SEATSBulten's joint venture, RUS Fasteners B.V., will redeem all the shares owned by GAZ and then intends to liquidate the …
- The financial net effect on Bulten's profit and loss amounts to a preliminary SEK -85 million, which will affect the company's results for the first quarter of 2022
