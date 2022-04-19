(PLX AI) – FLSmidth shares may come under pressure in the short term, analysts at Handelsbanken said, cutting their recommendation to sell from buy. The bank's 3-year price target for the company was cut to DKK 240 from DKK 250 FLSmidth is likely to …

FLSmidth May Come Under Short-Term Pressure, Handelsbanken Says, Cutting to Sell

