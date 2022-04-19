FLSmidth May Come Under Short-Term Pressure, Handelsbanken Says, Cutting to Sell
- (PLX AI) – FLSmidth shares may come under pressure in the short term, analysts at Handelsbanken said, cutting their recommendation to sell from buy.
- The bank's 3-year price target for the company was cut to DKK 240 from DKK 250
- FLSmidth is likely to post 2022 earnings at the bottom end of its guidance, Handelsbanken said
- The company may be forced to cut its guidance either before or in connection with its Q1 report next month, the bank said
