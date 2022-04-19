Truist Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations on Solid Loan Growth
(PLX AI) – Truist Q1 adjusted net income USD 1,600 million vs. estimate USD 1,490 million.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.23 vs. estimate USD 1.1Q1 ROCE 9%Results reflect solid loan growth, strong expense control, and continued favorable credit results, …
- (PLX AI) – Truist Q1 adjusted net income USD 1,600 million vs. estimate USD 1,490 million.
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.23 vs. estimate USD 1.1
- Q1 ROCE 9%
- Results reflect solid loan growth, strong expense control, and continued favorable credit results, company says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0