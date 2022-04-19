Hasbro Q1 Adj. EPS Below Consensus; Revenue in Line
(PLX AI) – Hasbro Q1 revenue USD 1,163.1 million vs. estimate USD 1,150 million.Q1 EPS USD 0.44Q1 operating profit USD 120 millionQ1 adjusted operating profit USD 141.8 million vs. estimate USD 142 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 0.57 vs. estimate USD …
- (PLX AI) – Hasbro Q1 revenue USD 1,163.1 million vs. estimate USD 1,150 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 0.44
- Q1 operating profit USD 120 million
- Q1 adjusted operating profit USD 141.8 million vs. estimate USD 142 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.57 vs. estimate USD 0.61
- Sees FY low-single digit revenue growth despite the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and potential risk of approximately $100 million in Russia
- Sees FY mid-single digit growth in operating profit to achieve adjusted operating profit margin of 16%, which is above prior guidance
- Sees FY operating cash flow in the range of $700 to $800 million.
