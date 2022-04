(PLX AI) – Travelers Q1 revenue USD 8,809 million.Q1 underlying combined ratio 91.2%Q1 combined ratio 91.3%Q1 net income USD 1,018 million vs. estimate USD 893 millionUnderlying underwriting income in our commercial business segments was …

Travelers Q1 Net Income Much Better Than Expected on Strong Underwriting & Investments

