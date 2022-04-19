Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
(PLX AI) – Dentsply Sirona CEO Don Casey has been terminated effective immediately. John Groetelaars, who serves on Dentsply Sirona’s Board of Directors, was named Interim Chief Executive OfficerThe Board has initiated a search to identify the …
- (PLX AI) – Dentsply Sirona CEO Don Casey has been terminated effective immediately.
- John Groetelaars, who serves on Dentsply Sirona’s Board of Directors, was named Interim Chief Executive Officer
- The Board has initiated a search to identify the Company’s next CEO
