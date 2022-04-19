Siemens Gamesa Sells 3.9 GW Onshore Wind Projects Portfolio for EUR 580 Million
(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa announces the signature of a purchase agreement for the sale of a portfolio of wind development projects in Spain, France, Italy and Greece.Siemens Gamesa sells 3.9 GW onshore wind portfolio for EUR 580 million to SSE …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa announces the signature of a purchase agreement for the sale of a portfolio of wind development projects in Spain, France, Italy and Greece.
- Siemens Gamesa sells 3.9 GW onshore wind portfolio for EUR 580 million to SSE Renewables International Holdings Limited
- A team of around 40 persons from Siemens Gamesa would be integrated in SSER as part of the agreement
- Further, an agreement between Siemens Gamesa and SSER, which includes certain partnership rights for the supply of wind turbine generators and long-term maintenance services, has also been signed for a portion of wind farms installed and operated by SSER in the next few years coming from the portfolio
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0