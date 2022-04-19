checkAd

Siemens Gamesa Posts Q2 Adj. EBIT Loss, Says Guidance No Longer Valid

(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa puts the financial year 2022 guidance under review, says previous guidance no longer valid.Q2 revenue EUR 2,200 millionQ2 Adj. EBIT EUR -304 millionQ2 orders EUR 1,200 millionSiemens Gamesa says uncertainties that could …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa puts the financial year 2022 guidance under review, says previous guidance no longer valid.
  • Q2 revenue EUR 2,200 million
  • Q2 Adj. EBIT EUR -304 million
  • Q2 orders EUR 1,200 million
  • Siemens Gamesa says uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be different from the guidance include the following: The challenges in the ramp-up of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, and the potential impact of recent geopolitical tensions, global supply chain disruptions, cost inflation and COVID-19 developments; all of which could also impact the evaluation of the WTG segment order backlog
  • Siemens Gamesa says working towards the low end of previously communicated adj. EBIT margin outlook of -4%


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
