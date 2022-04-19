Omnicom Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus, but Profit Falls Short
- (PLX AI) – Omnicom Q1 revenue USD 3,410.3 million vs. estimate USD 3,286 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 0.83 vs. estimate USD 1.31
- Q1 operating profit USD 353 million vs. estimate USD 448 million
- Q1 net income USD 173.8 million
- Q1 operating profit margin 10.4%
- We continued to invest in areas important to our clients' growth, continued to make acquisitions in strategic areas of growth, and repurchased a significant amount of our shares, CEO said
- CEO: Despite uniquely challenging global events, we remain confident that our high-quality and diverse portfolio positions us strongly for future growth, both in 2022 and beyond
