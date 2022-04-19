checkAd

Omnicom Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus, but Profit Falls Short

(PLX AI) – Omnicom Q1 revenue USD 3,410.3 million vs. estimate USD 3,286 million.Q1 EPS USD 0.83 vs. estimate USD 1.31Q1 operating profit USD 353 million vs. estimate USD 448 millionQ1 net income USD 173.8 millionQ1 operating profit margin 10.4%We …

  • (PLX AI) – Omnicom Q1 revenue USD 3,410.3 million vs. estimate USD 3,286 million.
  • Q1 EPS USD 0.83 vs. estimate USD 1.31
  • Q1 operating profit USD 353 million vs. estimate USD 448 million
  • Q1 net income USD 173.8 million
  • Q1 operating profit margin 10.4%
  • We continued to invest in areas important to our clients' growth, continued to make acquisitions in strategic areas of growth, and repurchased a significant amount of our shares, CEO said
  • CEO: Despite uniquely challenging global events, we remain confident that our high-quality and diverse portfolio positions us strongly for future growth, both in 2022 and beyond


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  28   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Omnicom Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus, but Profit Falls Short (PLX AI) – Omnicom Q1 revenue USD 3,410.3 million vs. estimate USD 3,286 million.Q1 EPS USD 0.83 vs. estimate USD 1.31Q1 operating profit USD 353 million vs. estimate USD 448 millionQ1 net income USD 173.8 millionQ1 operating profit margin 10.4%We …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Netflix Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations; Shares Dive 17%
Brussel Lambert Buys Majority Stake in Affidea in EUR 1 Billion Transaction
Stellantis Suspends Production in Russia
Halliburton Q1 Earnings Miss Consensus
Johnson & Johnson Q1 Adj. EPS Beats Estimates; Sales Just Below
Maersk Drilling Gets 1-Year Contract Extension in Australia
Siemens Gamesa Posts Q2 Adj. EBIT Loss, Says Guidance No Longer Valid
IBM Q1 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees FY Revenue Growth at High End of Range
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Twitter Confirms $54.20 per Share Non-Binding Offer from Musk, Says Will Review Proposal
PREVIEW: Ericsson Expected to Report Strong Q1, but DOJ Overhang Continues, Analysts Say
BlackRock Q1 EPS Beats Expectations
ElringKlinger Q1 Earnings Drop, Hit by High Energy, Transport Costs
Netflix Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations; Shares Dive 17%
Brussel Lambert Buys Majority Stake in Affidea in EUR 1 Billion Transaction
Volkswagen Q1 Adj. EBIT Much Better Than Expected, Aided by Hedge
Titel
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...