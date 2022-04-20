Credit Suisse Expects Q1 Litigation Provisions CHF 700 Million
(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse will increase legal provisions and expects a loss in reported earnings for the first quarter 2022.Says earnings for the first quarter of 2022 will be negatively impacted by a decision to increase litigation provisions …
- Says earnings for the first quarter of 2022 will be negatively impacted by a decision to increase litigation provisions relating to developments in a number of previously disclosed legal matters, all of which originated more than a decade ago, by approximately CHF 600 million, resulting in total litigation provisions for the quarter of approximately CHF 700 million
- Russia's invasion of Ukraine impact: results will be adversely affected by an aggregate of approximately CHF 200 million of negative revenues and provisions for credit losses
