Hexagon Purus Gets Order Worth EUR 1.5 Million
- (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wystrach, received a follow-on order worth approximately EUR 1.5 million to deliver hydrogen distribution systems to a leading global industrial gas company.
- Wystrach’s hydrogen distribution systems with Hexagon Purus’ type 4 cylinders will be used to deliver hydrogen for industrial and mobility applications in the Netherlands
