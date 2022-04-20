Noreco Q1 Production Running Ahead of Company Guidance
- (PLX AI) – Noreco Q1 production approximately 28.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day.
- Noreco has previously provided the market with a yearly production guidance for 2022 of 23.5 – 25.5 mboepd
- The Company will monitor its actual and expected performance going forward and consider any need to adjust its aforementioned 2022 yearly production guidance
