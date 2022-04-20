Maersk Drilling Sells Jack-up rig Maersk Convincer for 42.5 Million
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has entered into an agreement with ADES to sell the benign environment jack-up rig Maersk Convincer for USD 42.5m in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the rig is …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has entered into an agreement with ADES to sell the benign environment jack-up rig Maersk Convincer for USD 42.5m in an all-cash transaction.
- The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the rig is expected to be transferred to ADES following the completion of its current drilling programme with Brunei Shell Petroleum Company
