Nordex Q1 Wind Turbine Order Intake 1.2 GW
- (PLX AI) – Nordex reports order intake of 1.2 GW in the first quarter of 2022.
- The share of the efficient and high-margin Delta4000 series amounted to 91 percent (Q1/2021: 73 percent)
- 89% of the orders were in Europe
