Brussel Lambert Buys Majority Stake in Sanoptis for up to EUR 750 Million in Equity
(PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert acquires a majority stake in Sanoptis, a European leader in ophthalmology clinics, to accelerate the company’s growth in partnership with its management and doctors.Brussel Lambert committing up to EUR 750 million in …
- (PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert acquires a majority stake in Sanoptis, a European leader in ophthalmology clinics, to accelerate the company’s growth in partnership with its management and doctors.
- Brussel Lambert committing up to EUR 750 million in equity for the transaction
- Sanoptis, which has a network of ophthalmology clinics across Germany and Switzerland, was bought from Telemos Capital
- As part of the transaction, the incumbent management will increase its stake in the company by way of a substantial reinvestment
