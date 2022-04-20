(PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert acquires a majority stake in Sanoptis, a European leader in ophthalmology clinics, to accelerate the company’s growth in partnership with its management and doctors.Brussel Lambert committing up to EUR 750 million in …

Brussel Lambert Buys Majority Stake in Sanoptis for up to EUR 750 Million in Equity

