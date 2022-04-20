Bavarian Nordic Starts Phase 3 Trial of RSV Vaccine in Older Adults
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of a Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of its RSV Vaccine Candidate in Older Adults.
- Bavarian Nordic trial planned to enroll approximately 20,000 volunteers in USA and Germany with topline results anticipated mid 2023
- Trial will assess efficacy of MVA-BN RSV against lower-respiratory tract disease caused by RSV
