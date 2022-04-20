Heineken Q1 Revenue Rises 35.9% to EUR 6,989 Million; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Heineken Q1 revenue growth 35.9% to EUR 6,989 million.Heineken outlook for full year 2022 unchangedQ1 adjusted revenue (beia) EUR 5,753 million, with organic growth 24.9%CEO says benefiting from strong channel mix from the partial …
- (PLX AI) – Heineken Q1 revenue growth 35.9% to EUR 6,989 million.
- Heineken outlook for full year 2022 unchanged
- Q1 adjusted revenue (beia) EUR 5,753 million, with organic growth 24.9%
- CEO says benefiting from strong channel mix from the partial on-trade recovery of Europe and assertive pricing across all regions
- Sees more macro-economic uncertainty and expect significant additional inflationary headwinds putting further pressure on cost base
- To take additional actions, including pricing to manage challenges
