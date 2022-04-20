Jyske Bank Raises Guidance After Q1 Profit Beats Expectations

(PLX AI) – Jyske Bank Q1 pretax profit DKK 1,100 million vs. estimate DKK 912 million.Jyske Bank upgrades FY outlook for earnings per share to DKK 44-50 from DKK 40-46Outlook FY profit after tax DKK 3,000-3,400 million, up from DKK 2,700-3,100 …

