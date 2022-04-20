OPAP Sells 36.75% Stake in Betano for EUR 50 Million Plus Earnouts
- (PLX AI) – OPAP reports sale of its 36.75% minority interest in the Betano Business.
- OPAP gets EUR 50 million plus earnouts based on performance for 2022-2024
- The Betano Business has been accounted under the equity method and contributed EBITDA losses of €0.4m in OPAP’s FY 2021
- OPAP strategic focus on maintaining and strengthening its leading position in the Greek and Cypriot online gaming markets
