Buy SEB on Rising Interest Rates After Recent Underperformance, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
(PLX AI) – SEB shares were upgraded to buy from hold at Kepler on interest rates rises after the recent underperformance. SEB was down 11% year to date, the worst performance among Nordic banksBut rising interest rates should lead to consensus …
- (PLX AI) – SEB shares were upgraded to buy from hold at Kepler on interest rates rises after the recent underperformance.
- SEB was down 11% year to date, the worst performance among Nordic banks
- But rising interest rates should lead to consensus upgrades on net interest income, Kepler said
- Price target raised to SEK 134 from SEK 130
- Shares up 2.3% in early trading
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0