Schouw Says to Take DKK 80 Million Hit from Suspending Russia Sales
- (PLX AI) – Schouw gives more details on the direct effects of the situation involving Russia and Ukraine.
- Schouw says EBITDA for 2022 may be reduced by up to DKK 80 million due to suspension of sales to Russia
- Schouw assets worth up to DKK 100 million in Russia may be subject to impairment
