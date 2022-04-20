checkAd

NENT Falls 9% After Netflix Reports Declining Subscribers

  • (PLX AI) – NENT shares were down 9% after Netflix last night reported a surprising drop in subscribers and forecast additional subscriber losses.
  • Netflix lost 25% in after hours trading, and NENT followed this morning
  • Netflix quarterly reports have had a big impact on NENT’s share price the past 2-3 quarters, which is the case also today, analysts at Carnegie said
  • Investors are becoming more uncertain about the streaming markets, and Netflix's report may reduce the confidence in NENT's guidance: Carnegie
  • But NENT has a slightly different approach than Netflix, with about 50% of revenue from real-time sports and a significant share of subscribers bundled with operator’s TV offerings in the Nordic region, Carnegie said
  • Meanwhile, SEB said NENT's Q1 report should be too far off the consensus
  • Focus may be on the net subscription adds in the Netherlands: SEB
  • NENT has a very company-specific growth trajectory that should insulate it from sector sentiment to some extent, but patience may be required this year, SEB said


