(PLX AI) – Sandvik Q1 orders SEK 30,474 million vs. estimate SEK 27,971 million.Q1 revenue SEK 24,921 million vs. estimate SEK 24,794 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT SEK 4,730 million vs. estimate SEK 4,861 millionSandvik says saw solid demand across the …

Sandvik Q1 Orders Much Better Than Expected on Solid Demand

