Sandvik Q1 Orders Much Better Than Expected on Solid Demand

(PLX AI) – Sandvik Q1 orders SEK 30,474 million vs. estimate SEK 27,971 million.Q1 revenue SEK 24,921 million vs. estimate SEK 24,794 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT SEK 4,730 million vs. estimate SEK 4,861 millionSandvik says saw solid demand across the …

  • (PLX AI) – Sandvik Q1 orders SEK 30,474 million vs. estimate SEK 27,971 million.
  • Q1 revenue SEK 24,921 million vs. estimate SEK 24,794 million
  • Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 4,730 million vs. estimate SEK 4,861 million
  • Sandvik says saw solid demand across the business
  • Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions saw continued strong demand and recorded four major orders valued at SEK 1.3 billion

Autor: PLX AI
