Amazon Raises Renewable Energy Portfolio by 30% to 15.7 GW
(PLX AI) – Amazon announced 37 new renewable energy projects around the world.Amazon says new projects increase the capacity of Amazon’s renewable energy portfolio by nearly 30%, from 12.2 gigawatts (GW) to 15.7 GW
