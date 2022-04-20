Linde Gets Industrial Gases Contract with Major Space Launch Company
- (PLX AI) – Linde signed another long-term agreement with a major space launch company in Florida for the supply of bulk industrial gases.
- Linde will supply the customer with liquid oxygen and nitrogen from its air separation plant at Mims, Florida, which is currently undergoing a further expansion to increase production capacity by up to 50%
- Expected to start up in 2023
