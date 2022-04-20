M&T Bank Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Credit Underwriting
(PLX AI) – M&T Bank Q1 EPS USD 2.62.Q1 net income USD 362 millionCFO says Q1 saw strong credit underwriting as evidenced by historically low charge-offs for the quarter and a stable allowance for credit lossesRevenues were in line with expectations …
