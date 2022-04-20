Comerica Q1 Earnings Worse Than Expected as Non-Interest Income Declines
(PLX AI) – Comerica Q1 net income USD 189 million vs. estimate USD 221 million.Q1 EPS USD 1.37 vs. estimate USD 1.38Q1 net interest income USD 456 millionDeposits were impacted by seasonality and customers using balances to fund business activity, …
- (PLX AI) – Comerica Q1 net income USD 189 million vs. estimate USD 221 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 1.37 vs. estimate USD 1.38
- Q1 net interest income USD 456 million
- Deposits were impacted by seasonality and customers using balances to fund business activity, CEO said
- Non-interest income declined from record levels due to seasonality and normalization of warrant-related activity: CEO
- CEO said we expect fee income to be more robust as we move through the year
