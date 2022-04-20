(PLX AI) – P&G Q3 revenue USD 19,400 million vs. estimate USD 18,730 million.Q3 EPS USD 1.33 vs. estimate USD 1.29Outlook FY revenue growth 4-5%, up from 3-4% previouslyOutlook FY EPS growth 6-9% (unchanged)Outlook FY adjusted EPS growth 3-6% …

Procter & Gamble Q3 Revenue Much Better Than Consensus; Revenue Growth Outlook Raised

