Wartsila Writes Off EUR 200 Million in Russian Assets
(PLX AI) – Wärtsilä to write-off approximately 200 MEUR related to assets and business operations in Russia.This includes approximately EUR 75 million of impairment of Voyage related goodwill and intangible assets, approximately EUR 50 million of …
- (PLX AI) – Wärtsilä to write-off approximately 200 MEUR related to assets and business operations in Russia.
- This includes approximately EUR 75 million of impairment of Voyage related goodwill and intangible assets, approximately EUR 50 million of impairment related to assets in Russia and approximately EUR 75 million write-offs related to trade-sanctioned projects and receivables
- The provisions will be included in items affecting comparability and therefore, do not impact comparable operating profit
- Russia related activities accounted for approximately 5% of Wärtsilä’s net sales in 2021, of which service net sales was approximately EUR 40 million
