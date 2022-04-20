Abbott Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Abbott Q1 organic growth 17.5%.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.73 vs. estimate USD 1.47Q1 EPS USD 1.37 vs. estimate USD 1.22Q1 revenue USD 11,900 million vs. estimate USD 11,000 millionAbbott projects full-year 2022 diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of …
- (PLX AI) – Abbott Q1 organic growth 17.5%.
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.73 vs. estimate USD 1.47
- Q1 EPS USD 1.37 vs. estimate USD 1.22
- Q1 revenue USD 11,900 million vs. estimate USD 11,000 million
- Abbott projects full-year 2022 diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of at least $3.35 and projected adjusted diluted EPS of at least $4.70 remains unchanged
- 2022 guidance includes projected COVID-19 testing-related sales of approximately $4.5 billion, which Abbott expects to largely occur in the first half of the year and will update on a quarterly basis
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0