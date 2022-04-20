(PLX AI) – Tesla Q1 adjusted net income USD 3,736 million vs. estimate USD 2,561 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 3.22 vs. estimate USD 2.26Q1 free cash flow USD 2,228 millionQ1 operating margin 19.2%Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 5,023 million vs. estimate USD …

Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket

