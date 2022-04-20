Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket
(PLX AI) – Tesla Q1 adjusted net income USD 3,736 million vs. estimate USD 2,561 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 3.22 vs. estimate USD 2.26Q1 free cash flow USD 2,228 millionQ1 operating margin 19.2%Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 5,023 million vs. estimate USD …
- (PLX AI) – Tesla Q1 adjusted net income USD 3,736 million vs. estimate USD 2,561 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.22 vs. estimate USD 2.26
- Q1 free cash flow USD 2,228 million
- Q1 operating margin 19.2%
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 5,023 million vs. estimate USD 4,136 million
- Q1 revenue USD 18,756 million vs. estimate USD 17,800 million
- Tesla says factories likely to continue to run below capacity through rest of 2022
