Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket

  • (PLX AI) – Tesla Q1 adjusted net income USD 3,736 million vs. estimate USD 2,561 million
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.22 vs. estimate USD 2.26
  • Q1 free cash flow USD 2,228 million
  • Q1 operating margin 19.2%
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 5,023 million vs. estimate USD 4,136 million
  • Q1 revenue USD 18,756 million vs. estimate USD 17,800 million
  • Tesla says factories likely to continue to run below capacity through rest of 2022

Autor: PLX AI
