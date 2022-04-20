Lam Research Q1 Revenue Falls Short of Expectations; Shares Slide
(PLX AI) – Lam Research Q1 revenue USD 4,060 million vs. estimate USD 4,250 million.Q1 gross margin 44.7% vs. estimate 45%Q1 EPS $7.30CEO says we are focused on resolving our supply issues as quickly as possible to support strong customer demand
- (PLX AI) – Lam Research Q1 revenue USD 4,060 million vs. estimate USD 4,250 million.
- Q1 gross margin 44.7% vs. estimate 45%
- Q1 EPS $7.30
- CEO says we are focused on resolving our supply issues as quickly as possible to support strong customer demand
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0