United Airlines Q1 Revenue a Tad Below Expectations; Shares Fall
- (PLX AI) – United Airlines Q1 net income USD -1,400 million vs. estimate USD -1,390 million.
- Q1 adjusted net income USD -1,400 million vs. estimate USD -1,390 million
- Q1 revenue USD 7,600 million vs. estimate USD 7,680 million
- Shares slipped in after-market trading
- Reported first quarter 2022 Cost Per Available Seat Mile (CASM) of up 21%, and CASM-ex of up 18%, compared to first quarter 2019
