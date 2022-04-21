ABB Q1 Revenue Below Expectations, but Profit Beats Consensus
(PLX AI) – ABB Q1 orders USD 9,373 million, up 21% year on year.Q1 revenue USD 6,965 million vs. estimate USD 7,080 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 0.31 vs. estimate USD 0.29Q1 net income USD 604 million vs. estimate USD 562 millionQ1 adjusted EBITA USD …
- (PLX AI) – ABB Q1 orders USD 9,373 million, up 21% year on year.
- Q1 revenue USD 6,965 million vs. estimate USD 7,080 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.31 vs. estimate USD 0.29
- Q1 net income USD 604 million vs. estimate USD 562 million
- Q1 adjusted EBITA USD 997 million vs. estimate USD 946 million
- Says high order intake was driven by high general customer activity and not by large orders, and includes a de-booking of approximately $190 million in Process Automation
- Says was able to slightly improve the Operational EBITA margin in the current environment of inflation and strained value chain
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0