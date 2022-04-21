(PLX AI) – ABB Q1 orders USD 9,373 million, up 21% year on year.Q1 revenue USD 6,965 million vs. estimate USD 7,080 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 0.31 vs. estimate USD 0.29Q1 net income USD 604 million vs. estimate USD 562 millionQ1 adjusted EBITA USD …

ABB Q1 Revenue Below Expectations, but Profit Beats Consensus

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer