(PLX AI) – AkzoNobel Q1 EBIT EUR 232 million vs. estimate EUR 214 million.Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 230 million vs. estimate EUR 216 millionQ1 net income EUR 154 million vs. estimate EUR 144 millionAkzoNobel outlook: targets to grow at or above its …

AkzoNobel Q1 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Better Than Expected; Targets EUR 2 Billion Adj. EBITDA for 2023

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer