AkzoNobel Q1 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Better Than Expected; Targets EUR 2 Billion Adj. EBITDA for 2023
- (PLX AI) – AkzoNobel Q1 EBIT EUR 232 million vs. estimate EUR 214 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 230 million vs. estimate EUR 216 million
- Q1 net income EUR 154 million vs. estimate EUR 144 million
- AkzoNobel outlook: targets to grow at or above its relevant markets
- Q1 revenue EUR 2,525 million vs. estimate EUR 2,487 million
- AkzoNobel aims to deliver the €2 billion adjusted EBITDA target for 2023, and an average annual 50 basis points increase in return on sales over the period 2021-2023
