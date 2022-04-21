Hexagon Composites, Hexagon Purus Buy Stakes in Cryoshelter
(PLX AI) – Hexagon Composites and Hexagon Purus to acquire stakes in an advanced liquid gas storage technology company.Hexagon Composites to acquire a 40% stake in Cryoshelter for EUR 2.5 million for its LNG businessHexagon Purus (owned 73.3% by …
- Hexagon Composites to acquire a 40% stake in Cryoshelter for EUR 2.5 million for its LNG business
- Hexagon Purus (owned 73.3% by Hexagon Composites) will make an initial investment of EUR 3.5 million to acquire 40% of Cryoshelter’s liquid hydrogen (LH2) business
- Options to buy remaining interests over the next 5-10 years
