Tele2 Q1 Revenue Rises 2% Organically

(PLX AI) – Tele2 Q1 EPS SEK 3.59.Q1 net income SEK 2,474 millionTotal revenue of SEK 6.7 billion increased by 2% compared to Q1 2021 on an organic basisUnderlying EBITDAaL of SEK 2.5 billion increased by 6% organically compared to Q1 2021 driven by …

