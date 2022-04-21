checkAd

Tele2 Q1 Revenue Rises 2% Organically

(PLX AI) – Tele2 Q1 EPS SEK 3.59.Q1 net income SEK 2,474 millionTotal revenue of SEK 6.7 billion increased by 2% compared to Q1 2021 on an organic basisUnderlying EBITDAaL of SEK 2.5 billion increased by 6% organically compared to Q1 2021 driven by …

  • (PLX AI) – Tele2 Q1 EPS SEK 3.59.
  • Q1 net income SEK 2,474 million
  • Total revenue of SEK 6.7 billion increased by 2% compared to Q1 2021 on an organic basis
  • Underlying EBITDAaL of SEK 2.5 billion increased by 6% organically compared to Q1 2021 driven by end-user service revenue growth and cost savings related to the Business Transformation Program
PLX AI
