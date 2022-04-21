Tele2 Q1 Revenue Rises 2% Organically
- (PLX AI) – Tele2 Q1 EPS SEK 3.59.
- Q1 net income SEK 2,474 million
- Total revenue of SEK 6.7 billion increased by 2% compared to Q1 2021 on an organic basis
- Underlying EBITDAaL of SEK 2.5 billion increased by 6% organically compared to Q1 2021 driven by end-user service revenue growth and cost savings related to the Business Transformation Program
