Elanders Q1 Sales Much Better Than Expected Amid Strong Organic Growth in U.S.
- (PLX AI) – Elanders Q1 sales SEK 3,371 million vs. estimate SEK 3,000 million.
- Q1 EBITA SEK 187 million
- Strong organic growth in the USA resulted in high double digit growth figures in the newly acquired Bergen Logistics
- The war in Ukraine and component shortages led to disturbances in production for several of the Group’s major customers
- High levels of sick leave in the beginning of the quarter and high material prices also put pressure on the margin
