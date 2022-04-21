Olvi Restores Outlook; Identifying Buyers for Belarus Operations
- (PLX AI) – Olvi restores its near-term outlook for continuing operations and changes its segment reporting.
- Olvi operating profit from continuing operations are expected to remain at a good level, on a par with the previous year
- Olvi is committed to divesting its business in Belarus and the process has been actively pursued
- The identification of potential buyers and negotiations to implement the sale are in progress
