Husqvarna Expects Gradual Improvement of Supply Chain Issues

  • (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Q1 sales SEK 15,685 million vs. estimate SEK 15,000 million.
  • Q1 EBIT SEK 2,159 million vs. estimate SEK 2,000 million
  • Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,190 million vs. estimate SEK 2,000 million
  • Q1 EPS SEK 2.86 vs. estimate SEK 2.58
  • Q1 EBIT margin 13.8% vs. estimate 13.3%
  • Demand for our products and solutions was strong during the first quarter of the year, but sales have been constrained by disturbances in the supply chain, comapny says
  • Says taking decisive measures together with suppliers and partners to resolve the supply chain constraints and expect gradual improvements throughout the gardening season


