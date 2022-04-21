Husqvarna Expects Gradual Improvement of Supply Chain Issues
(PLX AI) – Husqvarna Q1 sales SEK 15,685 million vs. estimate SEK 15,000 million.Q1 EBIT SEK 2,159 million vs. estimate SEK 2,000 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,190 million vs. estimate SEK 2,000 millionQ1 EPS SEK 2.86 vs. estimate SEK 2.58Q1 EBIT …
- Q1 EBIT SEK 2,159 million vs. estimate SEK 2,000 million
- Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,190 million vs. estimate SEK 2,000 million
- Q1 EPS SEK 2.86 vs. estimate SEK 2.58
- Q1 EBIT margin 13.8% vs. estimate 13.3%
- Demand for our products and solutions was strong during the first quarter of the year, but sales have been constrained by disturbances in the supply chain, comapny says
- Says taking decisive measures together with suppliers and partners to resolve the supply chain constraints and expect gradual improvements throughout the gardening season
