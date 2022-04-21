Veon Moves Debt Related to Sberbank, Alfa Bank
(PLX AI) – Veon group-level loan agreements with Sberbank and Alfa Bank totaling RUB 90 billion have been novated to PJSC VimpelCom.Veon HQ external debt now includes USD 4.0 billion in dollar bonds, RUB 50 billion in ruble bonds and USD 0.4 billion …
- Veon HQ external debt now includes USD 4.0 billion in dollar bonds, RUB 50 billion in ruble bonds and USD 0.4 billion related to the RCF drawdown
