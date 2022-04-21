Alstom Gets EUR 700 Million Order for Trams in Melbourne
(PLX AI) – Alstom wins largest light rail contract in Australia to deliver Next Generation Trams for Melbourne, Victoria.Alstom says framework agreement with Department of Transport Victoria worth approximately EUR 700 million
