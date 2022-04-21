ABB Seen Rising 5% After Strong Earnings Report, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – ABB shares may rise 5% at the open after first-quarter earnings beat expectations, analysts said. ABB posted strong orders across all divisions, with margins ahead of consensus, SEB saidQ2 guidance is good, and consensus estimates are …
- (PLX AI) – ABB shares may rise 5% at the open after first-quarter earnings beat expectations, analysts said.
- ABB posted strong orders across all divisions, with margins ahead of consensus, SEB said
- Q2 guidance is good, and consensus estimates are likely to come up mid-single digits: SEB
- Order intake surprised to the upside again in Q1, with RA the standout, Bank of America said
- Robotics order intake and China growth, as well as good margin delivery in EL and MO despite cost inflation and supply chain constraints are positives: BofA
- PA, Motion and EL enjoyed solid margin progress while order intake was also very strong, Carnegie said
- The Q2 outlook leaves some upside to analysts forecasts: Carnegie
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0