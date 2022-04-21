Husqvarna Rises 3% After Earnings End up Better Than Feared
(PLX AI) – Husqvarna shares rose 3% as first-quarter earnings ended up better than feared after last month's profit warning.Although the company had warned that sales could be as low as SEK 15 billion, they ended up at nearly SEK 15.7 billionOn the …
- (PLX AI) – Husqvarna shares rose 3% as first-quarter earnings ended up better than feared after last month's profit warning.
- Although the company had warned that sales could be as low as SEK 15 billion, they ended up at nearly SEK 15.7 billion
- On the supply chain, which triggered the profit warning in the first place, Husqvarna said mitigating activities are being implemented and that it expects a gradual improvement throughout the season
- The better Q1 is somewhat of a relief and better than expected margin delivery in the quarter despite weaker sales, Carnegie analysts said
- Meanwhile, the most important part of the year for earnings is coming up, as Husqvarna generates usually about 40% of EBIT in Q2
