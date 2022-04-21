Metso Outotec Jumps 5% on Strong Orders, Profitability
(PLX AI) – Metso Outotec jumped 5% at the open as first-quarter orders and profitability came out better than expected.Metso Outotec Q1 orders EUR 1,424 million (12% above consensus), while EBIT was EUR 139 million vs. estimate EUR 129 millionThe …
- (PLX AI) – Metso Outotec jumped 5% at the open as first-quarter orders and profitability came out better than expected.
- Metso Outotec Q1 orders EUR 1,424 million (12% above consensus), while EBIT was EUR 139 million vs. estimate EUR 129 million
- The company said markets continue to be very strong and demand for minerals has increased and we expect that the market will enable us to compensate for Russian orders
- Cost inflation for raw materials, components, freights and energy continued in Q1, however the company was able to better mitigate those than in the second half of last year, supporting profitability, analysts at SEB said
- Metso Outotec delivered a strong report, based on which the share price has in the past months been far too weak, Carnegie analysts said
