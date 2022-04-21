Granges Jumps 10% as Sales, Profitability Smash Consensus Estimates
(PLX AI) – Granges shares rose more than 10% after first-quarter sales and adjusted EBIT were much better than consensus estimates. Q1 sales SEK 6,080 million beat estimate SEK 5,100 million while adj. EBIT SEK 357 million beat estimate SEK 278 …
- (PLX AI) – Granges shares rose more than 10% after first-quarter sales and adjusted EBIT were much better than consensus estimates.
- Q1 sales SEK 6,080 million beat estimate SEK 5,100 million while adj. EBIT SEK 357 million beat estimate SEK 278 million
- Price increases from January improved the results compared to the fourth quarter
- Q2 guidance for lower sales volume compared to last year is a temporary issue, which is more than compensated by the stronger than expected Q1 earnings, analysts at Carnegie said
- Granges said sales volume in Asia to be negatively impacted in proportion to the duration of the lockdown in Shanghai
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0