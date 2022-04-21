(PLX AI) – Hawesko Q1 revenue EUR 150 million, down 6% from a year ago.Says lockdown-related special effects of the prior-year quarter are no longer present in the purchasing behavior of customersLower demand in the B2C formats compared with the …

Hawesko Q1 Sales Fall as Pandemic Effects Wane; Sees Sales Dropping as Much as 6% in 2022

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer