Carlsberg Sees 2022 Organic Operating Profit -5% to +2%
(PLX AI) – Carlsberg gives accounting impact of developments in Russia and Ukraine and new earnings guidance.Carlsberg 2022 expectation: Organic operating profit development of around -5% to 2%Carlsberg says fully excluding the Ukrainian business …
- (PLX AI) – Carlsberg gives accounting impact of developments in Russia and Ukraine and new earnings guidance.
- Carlsberg 2022 expectation: Organic operating profit development of around -5% to +2%
- Carlsberg says fully excluding the Ukrainian business in 2021 and 2022, the above guidance would change to Organic operating profit development of around -1% to +7%
- Carlsberg says divestment of the Russian business may take up to 12 months
- Carlsberg 2022 capital expenditure at constant currencies is expected to be around DKK 4.5 billion
