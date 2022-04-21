Pentair Q1 Sales, Adj. EPS Better Than Expected
- (PLX AI) – Pentair Q1 sales USD 999.6 million vs. estimate USD 951 million.
- Q1 net income USD 117.6 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.85 vs. estimate USD 0.81
- Outlook FY EPS USD 3.4-3.5
- The company updates full year 2022 sales guidance to be up approximately 9 to 11 percent
- The company’s outlook for 2022 does not include Manitowoc Ice
- The company expects full year free cash flow to approximate 100 percent of net income
