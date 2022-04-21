(PLX AI) – Pentair Q1 sales USD 999.6 million vs. estimate USD 951 million.Q1 net income USD 117.6 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 0.85 vs. estimate USD 0.81Outlook FY EPS USD 3.4-3.5The company updates full year 2022 sales guidance to be up …

Pentair Q1 Sales, Adj. EPS Better Than Expected

